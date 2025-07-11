Just days after veteran right winger Ryan Reaves called out some Toronto Maple Leafs fans for their criticism of star forward Mitch Marner — recently landed on the Vegas Golden Knights in a sign-and-trade after spending nine years with his hometown team — he is heading elsewhere as well. The team is sending the 38-year-old to the San Jose Sharks for defenseman Henry Thrun, via the Leafs' X account.

Reaves has one year and $1.35 million left on his contract, so Toronto will gain a little financial flexibility as it continues to move through free agency. Center Jack Roslovic is reportedly on the squad's radar, and this transaction could potentially enable general manager Brad Treliving to close a deal in the near future. Beyond cap space, the Maple Leafs are clearly intent on changing the culture of this franchise. They part ways with their aging enforcer and infuse additional youth into the roster.

Where Maple Leafs and Sharks stand after trade

Reaves recorded just two assists last season and did not score a goal in 35 games. Toronto demoted him to the AHL and did not call upon him during the Stanley Cup Playoffs. He does not have much hockey left to give a scrutinized squad that is expected to reverse its postseason misfortunes, but the 2005 fifth-round draft pick could add value to the rebuilding Sharks.

He can bring physicality and copious experience to an organization that has only 61 wins combined in the last three seasons. Ryan Reaves has logged 915 games in his 15-year NHL career, and San Jose could afford him the opportunity to inch closer to the illustrious 1,000 club. Meanwhile, the Leafs are hoping their new addition can help them undergo a true identity shift.

Thrun posted 10 assists, two goals, 66 blocks, 43 hits and a -23 plus-minus with the Sharks during the 2024-25 campaign. He is still acclimating himself to a regular role, so Toronto should be patient. His continued development is obviously important, but this trade is seemingly about shaking up the roster and facilitating a future arrival. If it was not obvious after Marner's exit, the Maple Leafs are committed to putting the past behind them.