Two famous adversaries in the Atlantic Division emerge as possible landing spots for Pittsburgh Penguins offensive defenseman Erik Karlsson. The Toronto Maple Leafs and the Ottawa Senators are reported to be interested in acquiring the veteran blueliner, which is generating chatter regarding a potential blockbuster trade.

The Maple Leafs have taken a close look at Karlsson to add more offensive options from the blue line. A source told RG that Toronto's interest “is more than just talk” and that “some salary would likely be retained” if a deal comes to fruition. Despite the past connection between Penguins GM Kyle Dubas and the Maple Leafs, the source downplayed any lingering issues, emphasizing that Toronto's management is about results, not history.

Adding Karlsson would help alleviate the loss of offense left after Mitch Marner. The Leafs will have to explore potential options, including Dougie Hamilton, but Karlsson is more attractive because of his power-play skills and playmaking capabilities. Toronto has roughly $4.9 million in cap space, and this should still be doable if Pittsburgh is willing to retain their salary on him.

On the other hand, the Ottawa Senators have also emerged as a team of interest. Karlsson spent the first nine years of his career in Ottawa, and although formal discussions haven't been confirmed, the idea of him returning to the team that drafted him is gaining momentum among league insiders.

Now at 35, Karlsson is in the seventh year of an eight-year, $92 million contract he originally signed with the San Jose Sharks. When he was traded to the Penguins, San Jose retained just over 13% of his salary, leaving Pittsburgh with a $10 million cap hit.

Karlsson enjoyed a great bounce-back season last year, with 11 goals and 42 assists over 82 games, which solidified him as one of the most potent defensemen in the game. He has accumulated a total of 200 goals and 670 assists in 1,084 regular-season games. He's opened up a lead as the second active defenseman in scoring history and sits 15th all-time in points in NHL history.

The financial elements are essential, depending on whether he's heading back to Ottawa or Toronto. It will take an extreme contract because you're including Karlsson's current contract as a substantial barrier, but reports claim Pittsburgh has begun entertaining trade discussions.