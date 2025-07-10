The Toronto Maple Leafs lost one of their core pieces during NHL free agency. Even though they got Nicolas Roy in a sign-and-trade, losing Mitch Marner will hurt their forward unit. The Maple Leafs are looking to add more in the late stages of free agency, namely forward Jack Roslovic. But David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reports that a trade has to happen first.

“The Toronto Maple Leafs have expressed interest in unrestricted free agent forward Jack Roslovic, but the team is trying to shed salary before committing,” Pagnotta reported on SiriusXM's The Hot Stove. “The Leafs have just under $5 million in salary cap space, but they also have a surplus of forwards, and GM Brad Treliving is trying to move at least one of them. Forwards David Kampf, Calle Jarnkrok, Nick Robertson, and Ryan Reaves are all believed to be available.”

Roslovic signed a one-year deal with the Carolina Hurricanes last offseason and was excellent. He scored 22 goals in 81 games, tying his career high. Since they brought Nikolaj Ehlers in, the Canes do not have room on their roster for Roslovic. The Maple Leafs would be a great fit for the former first-round pick, but they need to clear some roster space.

Of the forwards Pagnotta listed, Reaves would be the easiest to trade. He has no trade protection and has just one year left on his deal. Jankrok and Kampf both have ten-team no-trade clauses, and Nick Robertson does not have a contract for next year. But Reaves has played 84 games in his last two seasons as he reaches his 40s.

The Maple Leafs would have to attach a pick to get rid of Reaves, as he may not even crack some of the worst teams in the league. Other players may get Toronto a draft pick back in return, which would be the best outcome.