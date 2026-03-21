The Toronto Maple Leafs are hoping to bounce back from a crushing loss to the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday night. Toronto elected to make a change in goal, with Anthony Stolarz drawing in over Joseph Woll. Unfortunately, their plans were forced to change during warmups.

The Maple Leafs were going about their pregame routine before taking on the Ottawa Senators. Stolarz faced a couple shots from his teammates without any issue. However, one shot caught him high, appearing to come close to his neck. The Maple Leafs goalie instantly left the crease, appearing in pain.

Anthony Stolarz will not start tonight for the Maple Leafs after taking a shot up high in warmups pic.twitter.com/2fsusNGRuQ — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 21, 2026

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Toronto later announced that Stolarz would not start this game, with Woll taking his place in the net. This will be Woll's third straight start, and his second in back-to-back nights. He made 32 saves in an overtime loss to the Hurricanes on Friday.

Stolarz is in the midst of his second season with Toronto. He joined after winning a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers in 2024. He had a successful debut campaign with Toronto, leading them to the second round of the playoffs. This season has not been as kind, though, as he has an .895 save percentage in 22 games.

The Maple Leafs are working through a few different injuries at this time. Toronto is currently without captain Auston Matthews for the season. He took a knee-on-knee hit from Anaheim Ducks captain Radko Gudas back on March 12th. Defensemen Chris Tanev and Morgan Rielly are also on the mend, with Tanev out for the season after undergoing core muscle surgery.