Because Tom Brady is co-owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and an NFL broadcaster for FOX, he probably does not get many opportunities to roast active players. Though, when the seven-time Super Bowl champion reenters competition mode, he has no problem unleashing his savage side. Young Jayden Daniels learned as much on Saturday.

Before Brady and the Commanders quarterback squared off on the field for the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, they got a chance to interact on stage together. The all-time great wasted little time in dishing out some good old-fashioned trash talk.

“I have seen Jayden on the field once for the first time in about seven-eight months,” Brady quipped, per the New York Post Sports X account, referencing Daniels' injury-ravaged 2025-26 campaign. He was not done.

“I'm just happy his mom let him play,” the five-time Super Bowl MVP and three-time regular season MVP joked. Daniels' mother, Regina Jackson, also serves as her son's agent and is sometimes labeled as overbearing by fans. Tom Brady can still put on a show like no other.

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“I haven’t seen Jayden on the field in 7 or 8 months… I’m just happy his mom let him play.” Tom Brady had some jokes for Jayden Daniels 😅 (via @nypostsports)pic.twitter.com/jhh10qx6Sm — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 21, 2026

The 48-year-old was forced to hone his comedic chops after agreeing to be roasted in 2024, and he was noticeably quick when firing shots at his opponent. Unfortunately for him and the Founders FFC flag football team, he was not quite as successful on the field.

Despite flashing impressive arm talent, Brady and fellow co-captain Jalen Hurts were unable to lead their guys to victory. They lost to Team USA (comprised of regular flag football players) and the Wildcats, which included other NFL stars like Jayden Daniels. Perhaps the humbling experience will cause No. 12 to be more passive when he next encounters the 25-year-old signal-caller.

Do not bet on it, though. The man clearly takes satisfaction in landing verbal jabs. Perhaps the Raiders and NFL fans will be treated to a more acerbic Brady in 2026.