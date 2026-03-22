Michigan State has opened the NCAA Tournament with a pair of victories over North Dakota State and Louisville, and Tom Izzo and his team have advanced to the Sweet 16. The veteran coach came into the tournament after his team lost its regular-season finale to Michigan and Big Ten tournament game to UCLA, but the Spartans came through with a pair of sharp efforts to survive and advance in the postseason.

Chuck sounded off on the criticism around Tom Izzo's coaching style: "If you don't want to be coached, you probably shouldn't have come to Michigan State." 😮 pic.twitter.com/ASkSXrRO95 — TNT Sports U.S. (@TNTSportsUS) March 21, 2026

After the game, CBS analyst Charles Barkley came to the defense of the long-time Spartans coach. Izzo is definitely from the “old school” as he demands that all his players work on their defense, are in top condition and play with discipline whenever possible.

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Izzo is known for his tendency to stand up for his players when officials' calls go against Michigan State, and he is also known for pointing out his disapproval when his players are at fault. “He is one of the few coaches who will still yell at his players,” Barkley explained. “I love it. It's because he is coaching his players and trying to get the most out of them. He still does it his way and it's the right way.

After their opening round victory over North Dakota State, the Spartans were ready for Louisville and earned a 77-69 victory. The Spartans had spurts in both the first and second halves that allowed them to seize control of the second-round game. They had a 17-5 run in the first half that allowed them to take a 10-point lead.

After the Cardinals closed to within three points in the second half, Michigan State responded with a 13-3 run that allowed them to regain control. Michigan State will play the winner of the UCLA-UConn game in the Sweet 16 round of the tournament.