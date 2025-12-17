The Toronto Maple Leafs are still out of a playoff spot as they hurdle toward the holidays. After losing their last two games, they were hoping for a bounce-back against the Chicago Blackhawks at home before heading on a road trip. But the Maple Leafs were blanked by the Blackhawks 2-0 in the first period, and head coach Craig Berube was not pleased.

Craig Berube appears to call out the Leafs for having just one shot halfway through the first 😬 pic.twitter.com/K7EzXdc44j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

Sportsnet's television cameras caught Berube yelling at the bench while holding up one finger. It is an apparent mention of the one shot on goal they got in the first 11 minutes of the first period. The Maple Leafs ended the period with seven shots, but no goals.

The Blackhawks came into the game losers of five of their last seven and without Connor Bedard. Their superstar forward is sidelined for at least two weeks with an upper-body injury and is not on the ice. Even without Bedard, Chicago has not had to do much to stay ahead of the Maple Leafs in this one.

The Maple Leafs' playoff failures have been well documented. They lost Mitch Marner at the end of last year's short run, as he signed with the Vegas Golden Knights. Many believed that Marner's play was not playoff-worthy and was costing the team. But all the players have done to prove that this year is hold the third-worst record in the Eastern Conference.

Berube became the Maple Leafs' head coach last season, leading them to an 108-point regular season. They won their second playoff round of the Auston Matthews era, sending the Ottawa Senators home. But they shrank at home with the defending champion Florida Panthers on the ropes. Now, the Marner-less Leafs have a lot to fix before the playoff question can even be asked.

The Maple Leafs start a three-game road trip against the Washington Capitals.