The Golden State Warriors have been in limbo this season, and it shows in their 13-14 record. After their recent loss against the Portland Trail Blazers, a fan emailed Joe Lacob to speak about his concerns about the team, while also noting that he thinks the Warriors need a better second option than Jimmy Butler.

Lacob responded and said that he is frustrated as well, and that's why he's trying to make things better. The email was put on Reddit, and the Warriors confirmed that it was Lacob.

Head coach Steve Kerr also saw the email, and it doesn't seem like he's giving it much attention.

“Not a big deal,” Kerr said via ESPN's Anthony Slater. “Not concerned about anything like that.”

Kerr is the leader of the team, and he's the one who has to put them in the best position to win. So just like the fans and Lacob are frustrated, he and the team are as well.

“We're all frustrated,” Kerr said. “Joe is frustrated. I'm frustrated. Steph and [Green], everybody's frustrated. This is kind of how the league works. I hate when people are going to post private emails. Imagine if everyone's emails were just publicly posted, how tough that would be to live our lives.

“Joe supports me 100 percent. I support him. We have a great connection. We've had so much continuity here. Our stable environment in our organization is one of our strengths.”

Throughout the season, Kerr has changed the lineup several times and hasn't stuck to anything long-term. In an attempt to bring continuity to the lineup, Kerr recently said that Stephen Curry, Moses Moody, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green, and Quinten Post will be the starters for the foreseeable future.

The Warriors are also dealing with other things, such as Al Horford being out since the end of November due to sciatica. Jonathan Kuminga has also found himself moving from being in the starting lineup to coming off the bench, to now getting DNPs.