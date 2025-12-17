The San Jose Sharks couldn't be happier with the man they picked first overall in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft. Macklin Celebrini has quickly become one of the top stars in the league, and a stat the Sharks' forward shares with Wayne Gretzky and Sidney Crosby proves that he could be on his way to legendary status.

Celebrini became the third-fastest teenager to reach 50 points in a season in NHL history on Tuesday night, accomplishing the feat in 34 games. The only players who did it faster were Crosby (28) and Gretzky (32, twice at 18 and 19), according to the official San Jose Sharks PR account via X, formerly known as Twitter.

Celebrini has caught the league by storm during the 2025-26 season, proving that he is one of the best prospects to come out of the draft since possibly Connor McDavid in 2015. His status as one of the game's best players will reach even bigger heights if he makes Team Canada's roster for the Olympics and plays a starring role.

Article Continues Below

The 19-year-old's possible inclusion on the roster proves that he is more than just goals and assists. Team Canada is reluctant to take any young players who haven't learned both sides of the game yet, but Celebrini is as responsible at the defensive end as he is at the offensive end.

Celebrini now sits third in the NHL in points with 51, four points ahead of Leon Draisaitl and just five points behind Connor McDavid. Nathan MacKinnon sits two points ahead of McDavid in first. Macklin Celebrini isn't just challenging the game's legends with his stats; he's also competing with the NHL's current superstars.