The Toronto Maple Leafs are still not in a playoff spot despite bouncing back from their sluggish start to the season. Losing Mitch Marner has proven catastrophic for their offense already. One of the Maple Leafs' trades to replace Marner was for Utah Mammoth forward Matias Maccelli. But Sportnet's Elliotte Friedman reports that he could be headed out the door already.

“Some other names to keep an eye on as they fight for lineup time: Maxim Tsyplakov (Islanders) and Matias Maccelli (Toronto),” Friedman reported. “Maccelli, unfortunately, hasn’t been a fit for the Maple Leafs. I don’t believe they were the only team who looked at him in the summer, so some of those clubs may circle back.”

Maccelli has nine points through 22 games this season, which does not include his many healthy scratches. His time with the Arizona Coyotes made it seem like he would be a top-six scorer for years to come. With 57 points in his age-23 season, he was part of the core they brought to Utah. But 18 points in 55 games with the Mammoth send him to the Maple Leafs. Now, he is struggling again.

Article Continues Below

Maccelli is barely 25 years old, so there will be another team willing to take a chance on him. Will the Maple Leafs get back the third-round pick they gave up for him? His poor play continuing would point to no, but teams get desperate around the trade deadline. And with a poor pending free-agent class, the trade market could be barren this season.

The Maple Leafs always have the most attention and brightest lights in the National Hockey League. Maccelli has not been able to live up to that billing so far, which could see him leave. Could the Florida Panthers' injuries force them into a trade? Or could Maccelli have a spot back in Utah amid Logan Cooley's injury? He should have suitors this season.