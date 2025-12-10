The Toronto Maple Leafs' blueline has been depleted by injury, and Chris Tanev is one of the leading players they need back in their lineup. The last time anyone saw Tanev was when medical staff had to carry him off the ice on a stretcher in a game against the Philadelphia Flyers on November 1. The defenseman returned to practice on Wednesday morning, but he is slowly working his way back while wearing a red non-contact jersey, according to reporter Mark Masters.

Chris Tanev taking part in Leafs practice for the first time since getting hurt on Nov. 1 Skating in a no-contact sweater 🛑 @TSN_Sports pic.twitter.com/86IUTv45p4 — Mark Masters (@markhmasters) December 10, 2025 Expand Tweet

Tanev looked good in his first practice since November 1, but the Maple Leafs will likely exercise plenty of caution before allowing him to take any contact in practice. Tanev missed some time early in the season due to a concussion, and he wasn't long removed from that injury when he was taken off the ice on a stretcher. The medical staff will make sure he is fully healthy this time before putting him in harm's way.

The Maple Leafs went through a rough stretch after the Tanev injury, but they've been on a bit of a hot streak recently as they climb back up the Atlantic Division standings. While they are still missing his presence on the backend, waiver pickup Troy Stecher is one of the players who is stepping up in Tanev's absence.

Toronto hasn't been missing the defenseman on the penalty kill as much as they thought, still sitting 12th in the league in that category. However, they are 20th in the league with 3.17 goals against per game. Tanev's health could be the difference in the Leafs becoming legitimate contenders this season, as not many Stanley Cup-winning teams are in the bottom half in goals against, and a fully healthy Chris Tanev would certainly help that number.