The Toronto Maple Leafs are dealing with an injury to goaltender Joseph Woll. Woll is out with a lower-body injury. Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube is providing an update on his goalie, and Maple Leafs fans may be relieved to hear it.

“He'll be a week. Hopefully. … We're not expecting it to be too long,” Berube said, per The Athletic.

Woll was placed on injured reserve Saturday. He missed the third period of Toronto's recent game against the Carolina Hurricanes, after getting hurt. It's been a tough campaign for the goalie; Woll also missed time in training camp due to a personal matter.

This season, Woll has posted four victories in eight game appearances. He has a .928 save percentage for the Maple Leafs, with a GAA of 2.44.

The Maple Leafs have won three straight games, and have a 13-11-3 record this campaign. Toronto has allowed just four total goals in their last three contests.

Maple Leafs hope to keep the wins coming without Joseph Woll

Toronto recalled goaltender Artur Akhtyamov from the American Hockey League, to help offset the loss of Woll. He is expected to back up goalie Dennis Hildeby for now.

Hildeby is expected to get the start for Toronto in their next game, against Montreal. This season, Hildeby has a save percentage of .919 in seven game appearances.

“I think (Hildeby's) done an outstanding job,” Maple Leafs defenseman Morgan Rielly said, per The Hockey News. “Even though he came in the other night, that's not an easy spot. And he's just been calm and collected. He's played really, really well.”

Woll is an experienced goalie who will be missed by the Maple Leafs. He started 41 games during the 2024-25 campaign, while posting 27 victories. He has played with Toronto since the 2021-22 season, and made his season debut for Toronto this year on November 15.

The Maple Leafs play the Montreal Canadiens on Saturday night. Toronto has 29 points this season.