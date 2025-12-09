The Toronto Maple Leafs earned a crucial win over the Tampa Bay Lightning on Monday night. It's been a rough start for the Maple Leafs early on. But they are 6-2-2 in their last 10 games, and seem to be getting their feet under them. Unfortunately, they will be without key depth forward Bobby McMann in their next game.

McMann has been suspended for one game by the NHL Department of Player Safety, the league announced on Tuesday. The Maple Leafs forward is being suspended for a high stick he delivered to Lightning forward Oliver Bjorkstrand during Monday's contest. McMann received a match penalty for his antics.

Bobby McMann gets the boot from the game for going Paul Bunyan on Oliver Bjorkstrand 🪓 pic.twitter.com/DHNuHaOo41 — Spittin' Chiclets (@spittinchiclets) December 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

McMann has emerged as a key depth player for the Maple Leafs over the last few seasons. He broke out in 2023-24, scoring 15 goals and 24 points in 56 games. He followed that up with his first 20-goal season in 2024-25, scoring 34 total points across 70 games.

The 29-year-old Alberta native has continued his strong secondary offensive production this year. Through 29 games, he has scored eight goals and 14 points. He has been a key cog of a strong third line for Toronto as of late.

McMann has provided strong defensive play, as well. He owns a Goals For Percentage of 53.31% in all situations, according to Evolving Hockey. A strong contributing factor would be his defensive play. The 29-year-old owns the second-highest On Ice Save Percentage among Toronto skaters.

The Maple Leafs will need to figure out their lineup without McMann available. They have some time to parse through their options, though. Toronto doesn't retake the ice until Thursday night when they take on the San Jose Sharks.