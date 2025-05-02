The Toronto Maple Leafs finally won a clinching game, taking down the Ottawa Senators in Game 6. Toronto's core entered the game with a 1-13 record in clinching games in the Auston Matthews era, and people were starting to wonder if they were on the cusp of another monumental collapse. However, after a clutch Max Pacioretty goal in the dying minutes and a William Nylander empty-netter, the Maple Leafs won the series to move on to face the Florida Panthers.

LIKE THIS TWEET IF THE MAPLE LEAFS ARE OFF TO THE SECOND ROUND 💙#LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/pgko55WEaQ — 𝕃𝔼𝔸𝔽𝕊 𝔽𝕆ℝ𝔼𝕍𝔼ℝ (@BlueBuds34) May 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

There are no easy games in the Atlantic Division, and this result proves it. The Senators gave the Leafs plenty of trouble, and the defending Stanley Cup Champions now await. Florida looked nearly unbeatable in the first round against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and they have a good history against the Maple Leafs. The Panthers beat the Maple Leafs in five games in 2023 to advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.

The fans aren't giving the Maple Leafs much hope as they enter this second-round series. Social media is taking its chance to clown Toronto, even after a series win. The NHL's version of the Dallas Cowboys and New York Yankees will always have their fair share of haters, and X user @MY_Bruins is making sure the Maple Leafs don't get too ahead of themselves.

“That's no fun, but my god, the Leafs stand no chance against the Panthers if the best they've got is what they showed over these three needed elimination games,” he posted.

Panthers present a difficult test for Maple Leafs

The Maple Leafs could've blown this series against the Senators, and no one would've batted an eye. It was starting to get ugly for them in Games 4 and 5, and many chalked it up to the same old Leafs. When David Perron tied the game late, it looked like we were destined for another Toronto Game 7. However, Pacioretty sent them into the second round with a goal that could turn the tide in the team's favor.

Simply put, if the Panthers play like they did against the Lightning and the Maple Leafs play like they did the last couple of games, it could be a short series. There are some intriguing storylines with Anthony Stolarz and Oliver Ekman-Larsson playing their old team, and Brad Marchand returning with his new team to haunt the Leafs. It'll be an intriguing series.