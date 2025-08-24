The Miami Marlins narrowly lost an extra innings battle against the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. Bo Bichette hit a go-ahead RBI single off of Calvin Faucher in the 12th inning that secured a win for Toronto. However, Javier Sanoja is the player that walks away with his name in the record book. His clutch performance gave the Marlins a chance without Kyle Stowers on the field.

Sanoja has done well in his first full season with Miami. The 22-year-old joins a young Marlins core that has the team excited for the future. Despite the other stars on his team, Sanoja shone against the Blue Jays. According to Miami, the third baseman is the first player in team history to record multiple game-tying hits in the ninth inning or later of the same game.

Despite his clutch swings late in the game, the Marlins could not hold on and reward Sanoja with a win. Instead Faucher walked away with his fourth loss of the season. Miami has had magic late in close games throughout the season, but couldn't pull out another extra innings win against Toronto. Despite the loss, the Marlins might have found the team's next star.

Miami's season has been defined by struggles and indecision. The Marlins faced a big decision when it came to Sandy Alcantara's future at the trade deadline. Despite interest around the league, Miami held on to the former Cy Young Award winner. The decision has fans wondering where the team is headed. Sanoja's performance gives his team hope for the future, though.

Bichette and the Blue Jays got the better of the Marlins on Saturday. However, the rising star sits alone in Miami team history thanks to his production late in the game. If he keeps giving his team that kind of clutch hitting, Marlins fans have something tangible to look forward to as the team continues to grow.

