The Toronto Maple Leafs are in a tricky spot with six days to go until the March 6 NHL Trade Deadline. Currently 27-23-9, dead last in the Atlantic Division and a full eight points out of a playoff spot, there is a scenario where the front office decides to sell and recoup draft capital for the future.

One potential casualty is forward Scott Laughton, who was traded to the Leafs from the Philadelphia Flyers at last year's deadline. The 31-year-old will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season, but made it clear he wants to stick around in the Six.

“I want to be in the fight with these guys,” the veteran told reporters on Saturday, per NHL.com. “I've loved my time here and I've loved playing with these guys, so I want to be in the fight with these guys and continue to move forward.”

The former first-round pick continued: “I haven't really changed much. I take pride in trying to be consistent in every facet of coming into the rink, being positive around the guys. It's out of our control. It's in nobody's control except the staff and we have to go out and do a job and play for each other and hold each other accountable and make it difficult on teams and make it hard for them to come back in games.”

The Leafs gave up significant pieces for Laughton at the deadline, including a conditional first-round pick and forward prospect Nikita Grebenkin.

Season is slipping away from Scott Laughton, Leafs

It's been a challenging season on all accounts for the Leafs, who have dealt with injuries and inconsistent play throughout the campaign. The roster is also just not as potent without Mitch Marner, who is playing at over a point-per-game pace in his first year with the Vegas Golden Knights.

Laughton hasn't quite been as advertised in Toronto, either. He chipped in just two assists in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoff as the Leafs were defeated in Game 7 by the eventual Stanley Cup champion Florida Panthers in Round 2.

The 2025-26 season also hasn't been kind to the veteran; he's managed just eight goals and 11 points over 41 games, while averaging 13:42 of ice time per game.

“I've been in the rumors since as long as I can remember in Philly since I signed my deal so it's always there,” Laughton continued. “You try and clear your mind but at the end of the day it is your life, it's where you live, it's where your family is and it is different when you have a family now. I'm just going to continue to try to play my game, help these guys as best I can and hopefully I'm here.”

It would make sense for Brad Treliving and the front office to explore a trade for Laughton, especially as he could walk for nothing in free agency if he isn't dealt. He originally signed a five-year contract extension with the Flyers — the team who drafted him — back in April of 2021.

The Leafs have four more game before the trade deadline, and if they can't string together some wins in that span, Laughton probably won't be the only player getting a change of scenery.