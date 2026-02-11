Team Sweden is preparing to open their quest for gold at the 2026 Winter Olympics against the host nation, Italy, on Thursday. There had been some prior injury concerns around William Nylander, including him missing a practice. Now, his status for his country's first game of the Olympics has been cleared up.

Nylander will be playing against Italy on Thursday, according to the official lineup sheet.

The Toronto Maple Leafs' forward will be playing on the top line, alongside Adrian Kempe and Joel Eriksson Ek. Meanwhile, Philip Broberg and Erik Karlsson will be the top defensive pairing with Jacob Markstrom in goal.

The status of Nylander was still unclear, even after the morning skate. Coach Sam Hallam did address his status after the skate, per Bill Price of NHL.com.

“He looked good on the ice,” Hallam said. “He felt good before. I haven't been in the locker room yet. So I just need last check with medical staff and Willy. But [it's a] positive that he was out on the ice today.”

When Nylander missed practice the day before their opening game, it was called maintenance, but considering he had recently missed time for the Maple Leafs due to a groin injury, there was still reason to be concerned.

Sweden is 2-0 all-time at the Olympics against Italy, and has never lost to them at the senior level. While Italy is void of any NHL players, Sweden still wanted one of their top scoring options on the ice. That is a sentiment that was also shared by Hallam.

“It doesn't matter who we play, we want Willy on the ice. He gives us that extra offensive edge,” Hallam added.

After seeing Slovakia upset Finland earlier in the day, Sweden could have had even more desire to get their star forward on the ice.

Sweden comes in as the favorite to win Group B. After this tilt, they will face Finland on Friday, before opposing Slovakia on Saturday to finish the group stage. Italy has Slovakia first, before Finland, on the same days.