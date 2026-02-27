The Olympics hangover has been very real for the Toronto Maple Leafs, who dropped their second consecutive game in decisive fashion last night.

Although Toronto had won three straight before the NHL went on its three-week break to accommodate the Olympic Games, the Leafs have come out flat since the players returned from Italy. Last night, the Florida Panthers blitzed Toronto, scoring three first-period goals en route to a 5-1 blowout. This came a day after the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Leafs 4-2.

With the pair of losses, the Maple Leafs (27-23-9) are quickly fading in the Eastern Conference's Wild Card race. But Auston Matthews said Toronto still isn't ‘concerned' about how things are going, while admitting that being more desperate would certainly help.

“I mean, I don't think concern's the right word. I just think we need more desperation or fire, especially to start games,” Matthews told media. “We know the position that we're in, and we need to be the more desperate team every single night. Like I said, I thought the start wasn't great, but our second and third period, we competed, guys worked, we did a lot of good things, but we need to turn that into a full 60-minute effort.”

According to MoneyPuck, the Leafs have a 2.6% chance of making the playoffs. As it stands, the Maple Leafs are eight games back from the second Wild Card spot, which is currently held by the Boston Bruins. Unlike Toronto, Boston has earned points in 14 of its last 15 games, which includes 11 wins.

A big issue for the Leafs this season has been their struggles on the road. Compared to a 16-9-6 home record, they have a 11-14-3 mark during away games, which is the worst road record of any team in the Eastern Conference.

Fortunately, Toronto has back-to-back games at home coming up. On Saturday, the Leafs host the Ottawa Senators before playing the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday.