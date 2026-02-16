The preliminary round of the 2026 Winter Olympics has concluded with a clear theme: the dominance of former NHL top picks. Stars like Connor McDavid, Macklin Celebrini, and Auston Matthews have lived up to their draft pedigree, propelling Canada and the United States to the top two seeds heading into the quarterfinals.

McDavid leads all skaters with nine points, while the 19-year-old Celebrini has already drawn comparisons to the best in the world.

For Team USA, Matthews has been the steadying force, netting two goals in a recent 5-1 victory over Germany to help the Americans finish the round robin undefeated. While Canada holds the top seed due to a superior goal differential, the Americans' performance has solidified their status as a premier gold medal contender.

Following the win over Germany, Matthews shared his perspective on the team's evolution. “The confidence just continues to grow within our group,” he said, according to the NY Times.

“The chemistry, just being comfortable with one another, playing with new guys that maybe you’re not as used to playing with — each game I think we’ve taken steps in the right direction of where we want to grow our game going into the quarterfinals, and it’s good to see.”

This growing cohesion is vital for a squad that has faced a sluggish start at times but has found its rhythm when it matters most.

The American captain has faced some external scrutiny regarding his leadership style compared to more vocal players, but his teammates have been quick to rally around him.

Jake Guentzel recently dismissed the “heat” Matthews has received from media and fans, praising him as an unbelievable player who excels in every situation.

Despite past playoff frustrations in Toronto, Matthews is proving to be a reliable anchor for the national team as they transition to the high-stakes knockout stage, and with a roster that is finding its chemistry at the perfect time, Team USA looks ready to chase the top spot on the podium.