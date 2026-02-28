Former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Byron Scott recently detailed what it was like to coach Kobe Bryant during his historic 60-point performance in the final game of his NBA career.

Scott appeared on Rock 955’s The Morning Mosh Pit podcast and reflected on Bryant’s unforgettable finale against the Utah Jazz on April 13, 2016. Bryant, who spent all 20 seasons of his career with the Lakers, scored 60 points in a 101-96 victory at Staples Center, closing out one of the most decorated careers in league history.

Scott admitted Bryant struggled early in the game, prompting concern from the sideline.

“He started off horrible, couldn’t make a shot and I’m standing there and my first thought as I told him when I took over the job – I said, my job is to develop these young guys, that’s number one. Number two, to get you to game number 82 relatively healthy cause nobody plays in the NBA 82 games and you’re healthy like you started training camp… So, when he starts that game off the first 3/4 minutes I was like ‘this is not how I want him to go out.’ He couldn't throw it in the ocean, then he got fouled and hit two free throws then all hell broke loose.”

Byron Scott details halftime decision that fueled Kobe Bryant’s 60 vs. Jazz

Bryant quickly found his rhythm after those free throws and began heating up offensively, energizing the crowd and his teammates. Scott then made a decisive adjustment at halftime.

“The second half I told him, third quarter ‘you’re not coming out. So get ready to play the rest of this game.’ And every timeout we’d get our board, the trainer gives me a board and I got a pen and an eraser and I would go sit down with the guys… I would sit down and I was like, ‘here’s the play guys. Kobe got the ball here, the rest of y’all get the hell out of the way.’ Just get the hell out of the way I said, ‘Kobe if you want a pick and roll just call one up.’ I said, ‘everybody get the hell out of the way, as simple as that.’ And he just went off.”

Byron Scott tells story of him coaching Kobe Bryant through his last NBA game when he scored 60 “He started off horrible, couldn’t make a shot… When he start that game off the first 3/4 minutes I was like ‘this is not how I want him to go out.’ He got fouled and hit two FTs… pic.twitter.com/QbiRhOYwTd — NBA Courtside (@NBA__Courtside) February 28, 2026

Bryant scored 23 points in the fourth quarter alone, repeatedly delivering in isolation situations and late-game possessions. Despite the offensive surge, Scott said there was a moment late in the game when fatigue nearly caught up to the five-time NBA champion.

Article Continues Below

“There was a time with about six minutes left in that game where I didn’t think he would make it. He was so exhausted and it was just his will. His will got him through the last six minutes and I called a couple of timeouts just to give him rest.”

Scott recalls Lakers legend Bryant refusing to come out

Scott said Bryant never indicated he was ready to come out, even as exhaustion became visible.

“No, as matter of fact he told me opposite. Because I would look at him and said, ‘you got six more minutes left in that body?’ He wouldn’t answer, he looked at me like [nodding]. I was like damn… ‘You got three more minutes left in that body?’ [Nodding]. I was like okay, and I just let him go. It was a beautiful moment. That’s something else again, we won’t see this in our lifetime. You won’t see a guy who played 20 years in the NBA [and] score 60 in his last game. Michael Jordan had 20 something or 30 – not even close. So what we witnessed that night is history. It won’t be done again in our lifetime and no better guy to do it.”

Bryant finished his career with five championships, two Finals MVP awards and one regular-season MVP. His 60-point farewell remains one of the most iconic performances in NBA history and a defining moment for the Lakers franchise.

Nearly a decade later, Scott’s account provides further insight into the final chapter of Bryant’s career — a performance driven by endurance, willpower and an unwavering competitive edge.