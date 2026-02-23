The Toronto Maple Leafs return from the Olympic break on Wednesday for a key game against the Tampa Bay Lightning. Maple Leafs captain Auston Matthews won the gold medal and has now been invited to the White House. TSN insider Darren Dreger has the latest on whether the captain will miss a game for the celebration.

“Some uncertainty around when Team USA players will rejoin their NHL clubs. The Leafs are in Tampa Bay on Wed. USA has been invited to the [White House Tuesday], so Toronto is unclear as to when Auston Matthews will return to the team. A challenge for all NHL clubs with US players.”

Matthews was the captain for Team USA as well, and the American squad is likely to attend the event in Washington, D.C. A flight from the nation's capital to Tampa would be a quick one, so it should not be a problem getting him to Florida in time. Matthews will be key to the Toronto playoff push, as they are six points out of the playoffs.

The Maple Leafs also sent William Nylander and Oliver Ekman-Larsson to the Olympics as members of Team Sweden. They are likely back in North America after they lost to Team USA in the quarterfinals.

There are eight games on Wednesday, all of which involve at least one player from the Canada vs USA gold medal game. Connor Hellebuyck's Winnipeg Jets face the Vancouver Canucks on the road at 10 p.m. on Wednesday. Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers are also on the road, facing the Anaheim Ducks.

The Maple Leafs are far from the only team facing this situation. Even the Lightning had multiple players and coach Jon Cooper on Team Canada. After his first championship triumph in the pros, will Matthews play in his first game back?