The Los Angeles Lakers would have wanted to travel to the Chase Center to play the Golden State Warriors in better form, having lost all three of their last four games. The Warriors arrive to this gam in better form, having won two of their last three games, including the latest, which was a 133-112 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies.

The Lakers have been handed a major boost considering Stephen Curry is confirmed to be out in addition to Jimmy Butler. They themselves have almost a clean injury report, and will once again look at Luka Doncic to provide the offensive impetus. The overall injury outlook has also translated in the odds, with DraftKings giving favorable odds to the visitors.

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds

Lakers: -4.5

Warriors: +4.5

Over: 229.5

Under: 229.5

Lakers vs. Warriors Key Injuries

Stephen Curry has been officially ruled out due to a knee injury. The Warriors will also be without Jimmy Butler III, Seth Curry, and LJ Cryer. Forward Draymond Green is listed as probable, while big man Kristaps Porzingis is questionable to suit up.

The Lakers enter the contest relatively healthy, with Rui Hachimura questionable and two absentees including Bronny James due to G League assignments.

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

The Lakers are 21-13 against the spread (ATS) as a favorite this season, including a sharp 10-6 ATS mark as a road favorite. Los Angeles has been highly profitable in tight lines, going 7-2 ATS when favored by between two and five points. They are also 4-2 ATS in their last six meetings with Golden State.

Golden State has struggled to cover recently, posting a 3-7 ATS record over its last 10 games. They are 5-8 ATS when entering as an underdog of 4.5 points or more this season.

The Over has been a dominant trend in this rivalry, cashing in eight of the past 10 head-to-head matchups between the Lakers and Warriors. The Over has hit in 57.6% of Golden State’s games overall this season, including five of their last six contests.

Keys to Lakers vs. Warriors Matchup

The Lakers (34-24) arrive at the Chase Center desperate to stop the three-game losing streak that includes a 22-point blowout against the Celtics and a narrow 113-110 defeat in Phoenix. They have all three of their big-3 fit and firing, although that has also been the case in the recent losses. Still, the Lakers know that they will face a lineup without their best players and have enough firepower to mount a resounding victory even.

Golden State will need Draymond Green to orchestrate the offense at anchor the defence while while they continue to rely on Brandin Podziemski (12.3 PPG) and Moses Moody (12.0 PPG) for scoring.

Lakers vs. Warriors Prediction and Pick

The Lakers boast a stellar 18-12 straight-up record on the road and are looking much better on the injury report. The Warriors are always vulnerable without Curry and may struggle to keep up against a stack attack.

At the same time, LA continues to show vulnerability inside the paint and has actually been worse with their best players all on the court. Still, this should prove straightforward for Luka Doncic and company.

Spread Pick: Lakers -4.5

Over/Under Pick: Over 229.5