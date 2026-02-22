On Sunday morning, the Team USA hockey squad delivered the country its first gold medal in the better part of five decades with a thrilling win over Canada in the final game of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan, Italy. This was a tightly contested affair throughout, but ultimately, Team USA got the better of Team Canada when star Jack Hughes' shot in overtime found the back of the net, giving the Americans the win.

After the game, the American team's emotions were predictably running high, and as they celebrated, they reportedly got a FaceTime call from United States President Donald Trump, per Ryan Rishaug of TSN on X, formerly Twitter.

Now, Auston Matthews has provided some more light on whether the team might take Trump up on his invitation for the team to visit the State of the Union next week to celebrate the win.

“Matthews said there are a lot of moving parts travel wise and wouldn’t confirm they’d be going. Said they’d keep that in house for now,” reported Rishaug.

Sports teams visiting with the president after championship wins has been a trend for decades now, although that has tapered off a bit over the course of Trump's two presidencies.

Sunday's win over Canada was certainly a landmark moment in US hockey history, as the American team won its first gold medal since 1980, when they defeated the Soviet Union in the iconic “Miracle on Ice” game.

The team will be further honored later in the day on Sunday as part of the closing ceremony in Milan.