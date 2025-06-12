The Toronto Maple Leafs are entering a transitional offseason. After nine consecutive playoff appearances with no conference final appearances, two of their key players are free agents. Many teams have an interest in the younger Mitch Marner, including the Hurricanes and Blackhawks. But veteran John Tavares could stay with his hometown squad. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun reported on the current contract negotiations between the Maple Leafs and Tavares.

“The Leafs and John Tavares’ camp continue to talk and touched base again this week,” LeBrun reported. “There remains mutual interest in getting something done, but finding that sweet spot on a fair deal isn’t quite there yet. The idea that Tavares might sign for a bargain $5 million AAV seems like a stretch to me. It’s going to have to be above that to get it done, given the year he just had, although term is part of the equation as well.”

Tavares joined a young Maple Leafs team on a seven-year, $77 million contract in 2018. During that contract, he set personal bests in goals, 47, and points, 88, in 2018-19. He racked up 222 goals in the regular season and added 17 more in 51 postseason games. Tavares was the captain until last summer, when that title was given to Auston Matthews.

Although Tavares will be 35 years old on opening night, LeBrun says he is not going to take a massive discount to stay in Toronto. He scored 35 goals this past season and added five more in the playoffs. If Marner does leave, Tavares will play a big role for the Maple Leafs next year.

If Tavares's Maple Leafs contract negotiations spill into July 1, he could leave for a team willing to give him a massive payday. The Ducks are unlikely to sign him after trading for Chris Kreider. But the Sharks, Blue Jackets, and Kraken are all teams that could make a similar move with Tavares.