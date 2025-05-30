The Vancouver Canucks are at a crossroads after an incredibly disappointing season. Now, they must figure out if one of their best players has flatlined or merely had a bad season. There are several key questions to consider as the Canucks decide whether to trade Elias Pettersson in the 2025 offseason.

This wouldn't have even been a consideration just one season ago. However, Pettersson had a down season, finishing with just 15 goals and 30 assists over 64 games, a season marked by injuries and controversy. This was after tallying 23 goals and 55 assists in the 2023-2024 season. Yet, there are questions about whether last season was a blip on the radar or a major red flag. Additionally, the Canucks are struggling to attract free agents following last season, which could signal a shift in their direction.

After locking Pettersson to a monumental eight-year, $92.8 million contract, the Canucks thought they had locked one of the best. Instead, he struggled mightily. Despite the struggles, Pettersson is still viewed as one of the elite playmakers in the NHL, and should remain a Canuck to help them get back to the playoffs. Though it's unlikely, there are reasons why the Canucks could trade Pettersson, but there are also many reasons why they should not.

Elias Pettersson is an elite talent

Petterson went off in the 2022-2023 season, reaching the 102-point mark, which was among the best in the NHL. Ultimately, mediocre players don't do that. While his numbers slipped slightly in 2023-2024, he still finished with points. That is still over a point-per-game. Yes, Pettersson struggled in the 2024-2025 season, but the potential for a bounce-back is higher than ever.

Pettersson had a nagging injury and an upper-body injury. Unfortunately, this led to him missing the final 12 games of the regular season. When one factors in these ailments, it's easy to understand why he struggled and why the mediocre season was a blip on the radar. Remember, 66 points through 81 games was the minimum for him before this past season.

Pettersson is still an elite player who is capable of carrying the Canucks on his back. Overall, his hockey IQ is elite, and his playmaking ability has enabled the Canucks to get scoring oppoortunities in tight spaces. He also has an underrated shot that is quick and effective. Regardless of what happened last season, Pettersson still has elite status and is definitely a candidate to bounce back.

The Canucks have locked Elias Petterson longterm

As noted, Pettersson has a heavy contract, with an $11.6 million cap hit, which is huge for an NHL team. That could be a huge incentive for trading Pettersson, especially if they don't believe he can regain his elite form. But the evidence from last season contradicts that. Regardless, he is the long-term guy for them, and the Canucks need to find a way to build around him.

Temamate Quinn Hughes is the best player on the team, but Pettersson is the guy who can truly put it all together. The goal is to build around both of them. With Pettersson locked up long-term, it would not make tangible sense to trade him. It was just one season prior that the Canucks won the Pacific Division and made it to the Second Round before falling to the Edmonton Oilers. Therefore, Pettersson must remain with the team to help build a return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

He is one of the franchise centerpieces

A franchise centerpiece does not grow on trees. While some might argue that Hughes is the guy, Pettersson makes the team run. When he is hot, the team does better. When he is not, the team struggles. After being one of the better teams in the NHL the prior season, the Canucks took a major step backward.

Pettersson works well with most skaters. As stated, he has elite skills that make him an ideal shooter and passer. But Pettersson is also a great two-way defender, which is not often the case among great players in the NHL. He also fits into the system the Canucks like to employ. With a new coach coming on board, the Canucks may want to try something new. Pettersson will be the one asked to lead by example.

Trading Pettersson would be a collasal mistake, and would signal a betrayal of trust for the Canucks fanbase. Although they did not make the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the belief is that they are close to qualifying. Trading Pettersson would signal a complete teardown, and show Vancouver fans that the Canucks are not serious about making the playoffs. Consequently, it could lead to fans staying away from the arena, and the Canucks plunging into the abyss.