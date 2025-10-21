Vancouver Canucks forward Filip Chytil has become the latest victim of notorious Washington Capitals forward Tom Wilson, and he's since been placed on Injured Reserve.

Chytil was hurt during Sunday evening's game at Capital One Arena after he was leveled by Wilson in the neutral zone just a moment after he released the puck for a pass to a teammate. He immediately fell to the ice and was woozy as he got back on his skates and made his way back to the bench.

The hit took place late in the opening 20 minutes of play with the Canucks already enjoying a 3-0 lead, and it may have been part of Wilson's effort to try and change the momentum back into his team's favor.

Tom Wilson is the most dangerous player in the NHL. Him running at Chytil like this unprompted is a joke. No penalty on this play only enables him to continue garbage like this. pic.twitter.com/uoOxgNv9yS — Andrew Chelney🍊 (@ChelneyAndrew) October 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Chytil wasn't able to return to the contest, and has since landed on Injured Reserve. The Canucks confirmed the roster move earlier on Monday on their official social media channel.

General Manager Patrik Allvin announced today the following roster moves: – F Filip Chytil and F Jonathan Lekkerimäki have been placed on injured reserve (retroactive to Oct 19). – D Victor Mancini has been assigned to Abbotsford (AHL). – F Joseph LaBate and D Jimmy Schuldt… — Vancouver Canucks (@Canucks) October 20, 2025

Through the first six games this season, Chytil is tied for second overall in total Canucks goals scored with three along with teammate Brock Boeser, and only a goal behind Kiefer Sherwood's four.

The Canucks are attempting to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs this season after what was a truly disappointing 2024-25 campaign that ultimately resulted in the departure of former Jack Adams Trophy-winning head coach Rick Tocchet.

Among the changes the team made during the season was the acquisition of Chytil from the New York Rangers as part of the deal that sent J.T. Miller to the Rangers after a feud between him and Elias Pettersson was confirmed by executive Jim Rutherford.

While it may not sit well with fans of the Canucks, it was confirmed by NHL Insider Elliotte Friedman that Wilson will not be receiving any supplemental discipline for his hit on Chytil.

“In case anyone was wondering, there will be no supplementary discipline for this play,” Friedman wrote on social media. “Hopefully, Chytil is okay. He's battled so many injuries.”

A native of Kroměříž, Czech Republic, Chytil was drafted by the Rangers in 2017 with the 21st overall pick. He would score two goals with four assists in the 15 games he played with the Canucks following his acquisition last season.