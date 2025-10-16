The Vancouver Canucks were relying on Elias Pettersson to be a big-time player for them in the 2025-26 season. It was an alleged rift with Pettersson that sent J.T. Miller to the New York Rangers, and the Swedish star needed to prove that Vancouver made the right choice in keeping him on the roster. Unfortunately, the weight of that responsibility may be starting to take a toll on the Canucks' center.

“I want three shots a game or even more,” Petterson told reporters Wednesday. “But maybe that's a reflection that we've got to create more. I've got to be better.”

Pettersson has just one assist and three shots on goal through the team's first three games. That kind of production is barely that of a fourth-liner, much less the first-line anchor on a contending team. In a season where the Canucks have to prove that they are Stanley Cup contenders, it is paramount that Pettersson demonstrates that he can play the leading role up front.

Article Continues Below

Pettersson had just 45 points in 64 games last season. It was a massive regression from his previous two years, where he recorded 102 and 89 points. The easy out for Pettersson was that the soured relationship with Miller threw him off his game, but that excuse is slowly losing steam nearly a year after Miller left the organization.

There is plenty on the line for the Canucks this season. Captain Quinn Hughes is one of the best defensemen in the league. Similar to their Pacific Division rival, the Edmonton Oilers, recent situation with Connor McDavid, the Canucks need to prove to Hughes that signing a long-term extension to stay in the city is worthwhile. Hughes will be in the final year of his deal next season, and the Canucks risk losing him if things don't improve.

If Pettersson doesn't start pulling his weight, the 1-2-0 start to the season for the Canucks could get much worse.