Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and the Oklahoma City Thunder improved to 9-1 after beating the Sacramento Kings 131-101 in their first NBA Cup matchup of the regular season. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Isaiah Hartenstein led the Thunder with respective 30+ point performances, as SGA has now recorded nine 30-point games, including a six-game streak throughout Oklahoma City's first 10 games.

Gilgeous-Alexander scored half of his 30 points in the third quarter, where the Thunder kept the Kings at bay before closing things out with SGA on the bench in the fourth quarter. Shai went 12-of-20 from the floor, including a pair of threes, three assists, and two steals.

Hartenstein finished with a team-high 33 points, 19 points, and three blocks. Gilgeous-Alexander and Hartestein's scoring led six players in double figures, including Ajay Mitchell (18 points, 10 assists, three steals), who started in place of Lu Dort, and Cason Wallace (15 points).

Thunder's 9-1 record NBA's best amid injuries

Heading into Friday's matchup against the Kings without Aaron Wiggins, the Thunder learned Lu Dort was also ruled out as the shorthanded lineup, without All-Star Jalen Williams, carried on as it has all season long. Second year guard Ajay Mitchell stepped up once again as he's adapted to an increased role that's led to two consecutive starts.

And he's delivered in both, combining for 39 points on 12-of-23 shooting, including 2-for-3 from deep, 13 assists, nine rebounds, and four steals in the Thunder's past two outings. Isaiah Joe, who missed the start of the regular season due to a left knee contusion, but has connected on three or more threes in each of his four appearances, including a season-high six threes in the Thunder's 126-107 win against the Clippers on Tuesday.

Couple these guys' production with the defending scoring champion, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, scoring 30+ points in nine of the Thunder's first 10 games of the regular season, and you can understand why the defending champions have the best record in the NBA.