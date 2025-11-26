Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Doncic was smoldering hot in the first half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Crypto.com Arena in the NBA Cup on Tuesday, exploding for 32 points.

In the fourth quarter, it seemed like frustration got the better of Clippers guard Kris Dunn, who was defending Doncic for the majority of the game. He took a swing at Doncic with 3:33 left in the contest. Dunn then got into a shoving match with Lakers center Jaxson Hayes. All the while, Doncic was merely watching everything unfold.

ClutchPoints' Brett Siegel reported that Dunn was ejected, with the Lakers leading, 123-113.

Things get chippy late in Lakers vs. Clippers as Kris Dunn shoves Luka Doncic on a rebound play 👀pic.twitter.com/LBqplHH9mT — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 26, 2025

The heated moment fired up the Purple and Gold even more and went on a scoring spurt to finish off the Clippers, 135-118. The Lakers notched their fifth straight win and improved to 13-4, including 5-2 at home.

Doncic finished with 43 points on 14-of-28 shooting, nine rebounds, and 13 assists. Austin Reaves had 31 points, nine rebounds, and three steals, while LeBron James added 25 markers, six boards, and six dimes.

It's worth noting that Doncic and Dunn has history, with the All-Stard guard mocking the hardnosed defender when they were still with the Dallas Mavericks and the Utah Jazz, respectively.

Dunn had a solid outing against the Lakers, scoring 19 points on 8-of-13 shooting. He helped slow down Doncic in the second half.

The Lakers played without Deandre Ayton due to a knee contusion, while the Clippers welcomed back Kawhi Leonard from an ankle injury. He had 19 points, five rebounds, and three assists.

The Lakers are still undefeated in three games in the NBA Cup.