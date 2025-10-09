The Vegas Golden Knights opened up the season with a shootout loss to the Los Angeles Kings. Before the game, the team signed Jack Eichel to an eight-year, $108 million extension. Now, Eichel has broken his silence on his new contract.

“There’s definitely some peace of mind that comes with getting something done. I said all along that I want to be here and playing for the Vegas Golden Knights, so I’m really happy to get it done. I’m so happy to continue my career here in Vegas. It’s been an incredible place for me and my family,” said Eichel to the media, according to Jesse Granger of The Athletic.

The new deal keeps Eichel in Vegas through the 2033-24 season. The former No. 2 overall pick by the Buffalo Sabres in the 2015 NHL Draft will be 38 years old when the contract ends. This likely keeps him in Vegas for the rest of his career. It also keeps him with a solid core of players.

“That’s one of the reasons why this is such a special place to play. It’s an organization that wants to win the Stanley Cup every year, & as a player, that’s all you can ask for,” remarked the American-born center when asked about how much the roster played into staying with the franchise.

Eichel and company started their quest for a Stanley Cup on Wednesday night. While the team fell in a shootout, Eichel was solid in his first game after the extension. He assisted on two of Pavel Dorofeyev's three goals in the second period. Both of those goals were on the power play. The center also added a goal of his own early in the third period before assisting Ivan Barbashev to give him a four-point night.

“Good for Jack. I’m happy for him. He’s a great guy and deserves every penny. I’m glad to see he committed for eight years here,” stated head coach Bruce Cassidy. If Eichel keeps putting up four-point nights, happy may not be a strong enough term. If the team lifts the Cup again, Cassidy, Eichel, and every Golden Knight's fan will experience elation.