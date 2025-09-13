The Vegas Golden Knights are coming off an important offseason that saw the team add the biggest free agent available. The team acquired Mitch Marner via sign-and-trade from the Toronto Maple Leafs just before free agency was set to open. Marner is coming off a 102-point season and is poised to be part of the Golden Knights' core long term.

Following a Stanley Cup win in 2023, Vegas has remained a contender. Plus, they've managed to keep a good chunk of their roster intact. As a result, they haven't necessarily had to rely on developing younger players to come in and make an impact.

However, here are two possible breakout candidates heading into the season.

Kaedan Korczak is likely to get a bigger role

Drafted 41st overall in 2019, Kaedan Korczak made the jump to professional hockey in 2021 but took a while to establish himself as part of the Golden Knights' roster. Over his first three professional seasons, Korczak spent the majority of his time in the AHL. From 2021-22 to 2023-24, Korczak played 123 games with the Henderson Silver Knights and suited up for just 37 NHL games.

Korczak did earn a full-time roster spot with the Golden Knights this season. However, due to the team's defensive depth, the defender was lower down the depth chart and got into only 40 games this past season.

The Golden Knights were dealt a big blow to their defense group this summer, though, when Alex Pietrangelo announced that he's stepping away from hockey. Over the last five years, Pietrangelo averaged nearly 24 minutes per game.

With Pietrangelo out of the picture, Vegas has a big hole on the right side of their defense group. The only other right-handed defender on the team's blue line is Zach Whitecloud.

Korczak only averaged around 15 minutes per game last year in ice time in the games he did suit up for. However, he did post 10 assists and an impressive plus-15 rating in that time.

The Golden Knights also already signed Korczak to a four-year extension this offseason, which will kick in for 2026. As a result, it's clear the team has faith in him finding success in a larger role. With more of an opportunity, Korczak could emerge as a larger part of the team's defense group this year.

Pavel Dorofeyev could see another jump in production

Many will point out that Pavel Dorofeyev is already coming off what could be considered a breakout year.

Dorofeyev cracked the team's roster in the 2023-24 season, where he posted 13 goals and 24 points in 47 games. This past season, however, the winger played all 82 games and saw a big boost in production. Dorofeyev posted 35 goals and 52 points and ended up leading the team in goals.

However, there's reason to believe Dorofeyev's ceiling could be even higher. With Marner added, Dorofeyev would benefit from playing alongside him perhaps more than anyone else. Marner is one of the best playmakers in the game, and with Dorofeyev as a high-end finisher, he's likely to get even more of an opportunity to put up points.

Plus, while Dorofeyev has had a high shooting percentage over his career, signs indicate it could be sustainable. His shooting percentage of 13.8 this season was actually lower than it was over his first 67 NHL games across the 2021-22 to 2023-24 seasons.

As a result, Dorofeyev could see an even larger jump in production this season if he's put on a line with Marner.