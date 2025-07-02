The Vegas Golden Knights just locked in key blue-line talent with a four-year, $13 million extension for defenseman Kaedan Korczak that carries a $3.25 million annual cap hit beginning in the 2026–27 season.

Korczak has grown steadily since being drafted 41st overall in 2019 and making his NHL debut in early 2022. He broke out last season by playing 40 games and recording 10 assists with an impressive plus-15 rating that ranked among the best on the Golden Knights’ defensive corps.

Vegas faces a major void on the right side after veteran Alex Pietrangelo stepped away due to health issues. The club views Korczak as the natural heir to take on nightly responsibilities. General manager Kelly McCrimmon said Korczak stands as the obvious choice to take a bigger role in the lineup, and that Pietrangelo also believes he is ready for more ice time.

Standing six-foot-four and shooting right-handed, Korczak offers reach, strong skating, and physical instincts at both blue line ends. He has already seen action in high-pressure games, including the second round of last spring’s playoffs. Those experiences support the belief that he can transition effectively into a top-four defender.

This contract secures a cost-effective bridge while the team reevaluates its defense during Pietrangelo’s absence. With Nic Hague traded and others shifting around, Korczak steps into a fuller role alongside established defensemen like Shea Theodore and Brayden McNabb. Vegas plans to add defensive depth in upcoming trade talks but sees Korczak as a core piece in its young group.

For Knights fans, this extension brings clarity and optimism. It shows the franchise will promote from within and reward performance rather than chase short-term fixes. Korczak earned his chance through consistency, reliability, and growth through multiple minor league call-ups.

Article Continues Below

His path tells a story of progress. After limited minutes in his first 37 NHL games, he gained confidence and production last season. The four-year contract offers both stability for Korczak and a flexible cap structure for Vegas.

Expect Korczak to earn top-four minutes, including power-play and penalty-kill roles. His combination of size, speed, and hockey IQ helps the team maintain its reputation for structured discipline. He now has the platform to show he belongs among the NHL’s regular defenders.

Backing a player like Korczak aligns with Vegas’s blueprint of blending seasoned veterans with emerging talent. The front office continues to invest wisely while planning for a deep run next spring.

In short, this four-year commitment rewards a rising defenseman who grew into his chance. It addresses the right-side gap left by Pietrangelo and strengthens the team’s depth. As the Golden Knights pursue another championship, Korczak stands ready to become a foundational piece of their defense.