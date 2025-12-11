The Vegas Golden Knights visit the Philadelphia Flyers on Thursday, looking to get back in the win column. They lost to the New York Islanders on Tuesday, 5-4 in a shootout. The Golden Knights had Carter Hart in goal for that game, the former Flyers goalie who was found not guilty in the Hockey Canada sexual assault trial. Bruce Cassidy announced Thursday that Hart would not play in Philadelphia on Thursday.

“Golden Knights goalie Carter Hart is not starting against the Flyers on Thursday in what would have been his return to Philadelphia,” ESPN's Emily Kaplan reported. “Hart will likely start Saturday in Columbus, coach Bruce Cassidy said. VGK decision on rotation, they wanted to get Akira Schmid back in.”

Hart was one of five players from Canada's 2018 World Junior team accused of sexual assault by one victim. All five players were removed from the NHL in January 2024, leading up to the trial. After they were all found not guilty, all five players were reinstated into the league. Only Hart has played in the NHL, while Cal Foote and Dillon Dube have signed AHL deals.

Article Continues Below

Hart was the Flyers' goalie at the time of the accusations and has not played in Philadelphia since his reinstatement. The fans in Philly are expected to boo Hart as a reaction to the accusations, while other road stadiums have not been as harsh. Cassidy can say that this is for the rotation, but fans and analysts have been quick to point out the hypocrisy in that statement.

Hart played against the Islanders despite playing two nights earlier against the New York Rangers. If Cassidy was concerned about the rotation, Akira Schmid could have played on Long Island. While fans will never know the true story, many believe this move is to shield Hart from the Philly boos.

The Flyers and Golden Knights play on ESPN at 7 p.m. on Thursday night.