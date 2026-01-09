The Los Angeles Lakers return home from their mini-two game road trip having gone 1-1. Lakers star LeBron James did not play during the team’s loss to the San Antonio Spurs, which was the second night of a back-to-back. The Lakers will square off against the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, and LeBron James did appear on the team’s injury report ahead of the game.

LeBron James is officially listed as questionable on the Lakers’ injury report for their game against the Bucks. In addition to James, Rui Hachimura is also upgraded to questionable. Hachimura has been sidelined for the past five games due to a calf injury. Both Austin Reaves and Adou Thiero remain out.

In the case of James, a final status update likely won’t be announced until right before Friday’s game. He missed the first 14 games of the season while dealing with a nerve injury. Wednesday’s game in San Antonio was James’ James’ 17th missed game of the season, putting his All-NBA streak at risk. He has been named to an All-NBA Team in 21 consecutive seasons now. Due to the NBA’s new mandate of 65 games played to be eligible for postseason honors, that streak is in jeopardy.

James has appeared in 18 games this season at a little over 33 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 21.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 6.8 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 51.2 percent shooting from the field, 32.2 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 71.2 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Hachimura being upgraded on the injury report is another welcome sign for the Lakers. He was recently assigned to South Bay in the G League as part of his ramp-up process to return to the court. Hachimura has been among the Lakers’ most consistent offensive players, averaging 12.7 points while shooting 52.1 percent from the field.