The Oregon Ducks have their sights set on winning the national championship, and they are just two steps away from reaching their goal. However, those steps will be the most challenging of the season.

First, they must beat top-ranked and Big Ten champion Indiana in the Peach Bowl Friday night. This is a huge game as it comes in the national semifinals against the 14-0 Hoosiers. After beating Ohio State in the Big Ten title game, the Hoosiers pummeled Alabama 38-3 in the quarterfinal round of the College Football Playoff.

Oregon has nothing to apologize for as they prepare for this key meeting. The Ducks come into this game with a 13-1 record and their only loss was a 30-20 defeat to Indiana in October. The Ducks ovepowered James Madison in the first round of the CFP by a 51-34 margin before blanking a powerful Texas Tech team by a 23-0 score.

The Hoosiers are 3 1/2-point favorites over the Ducks in this game.

While this is the most important game of the season and a victory over Indiana will place the Ducks in the national championship game against the winner of the Fiesta Bowl between Miami and Ole Miss, Oregon head coach Dan Lanning still had time to show he still has his sense of humor.

As he arrived with his family at the team hotel Wednesday, he was able to make a joke with his children about how cool it was to be in such an exciting environment. “If your dad was a dentist, you wouldn't be doing this right now,” Lanning said.

Oregon needs Moore to outplay Mendoza

It may take a career game from Oregon quarterback Dante Moore if the Ducks are going to beat Indiana. Moore has had a wonderful season, completing 272 of 373 passes for 3,280 yards with 28 TD passes. He may have to outplay Heisman Trophy winner Fernando Mendoza who has completed 240 of 332 passes for 3,172 yards with 36 TDs.

That will clearly be a huge challenge for the Ducks, one of several in this game.