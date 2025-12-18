The Vegas Golden Knights’ frustrating loss to the New Jersey Devils on Wednesday night quickly turned from controversy to concern. Vegas fell 2-1 in a shootout after a disputed Mitch Marner no-goal, but the bigger issue surfaced shortly after the game, Jack Eichel was unavailable and his status suddenly appeared uncertain.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy offered little reassurance as the Golden Knights prepare for a two-game Alberta road swing, prompting alarm across the fanbase. Jesse Granger of The Athletic captured the mood with a post on social media.

“Bruce Cassidy didn’t exactly say it, but reading between the lines it sounds like he is preparing to be without Jack Eichel beyond just tonight.” Jesse Granger of The Athletic posted on X, formerly Twitter.

Eichel exited Tuesday’s practice early due to illness and was ruled out for Wednesday’s game, officially listed as day-to-day. His earliest chance to return would be Saturday in Calgary, though Cassidy’s comments suggest the team is bracing for more than a one-game absence.

Article Continues Below

Reilly Smith and Alexander Holtz are among the players who could step into the lineup if Eichel remains sidelined. Cassidy addressed Eichel’s condition more directly, but without much clarity.

“I don't know how much time he's going to miss.”, Cassidy said, via the Las Vegas Review-Journal’s Danny Webster.

The potential loss is massive. Eichel currently leads the Golden Knights with 29 assists and 41 points and was on pace for historic numbers. With William Karlsson and Shea Theodore also out, Vegas could be missing three of its five most impactful skaters at the same time.

Instead of dwelling on the controversial shootout loss, Golden Knights fans are now focused on a far bigger question — how long the team may have to navigate without its offensive engine. As Vegas heads into a critical stretch of road games starting with the Calgary Flames next up, Eichel’s recovery timeline could massively shape the weeks ahead.