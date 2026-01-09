The Baltimore Ravens made a surprising decision to fire John Harbaugh as head coach, as the franchise plans to enter a new era next season. There has been speculation that a rift was forming between Harbaugh, quarterback Lamar Jackson, and offensive coordinator Todd Monken throughout the 2025-26 campaign. However, Monken shoots down any notion of there being a feud in Baltimore.

During a guest appearance on the “Ryan Ripken Show,” the 59-year-old offensive coordinator claims that he had a good relationship with Jackson. He also says that he's never seen John Harbaugh have an issue with the eight-year veteran quarterback. Ultimately, Monken is not sure where the speculation of a rift is coming from.

“Lamar and I, to me, had a good relationship,” said Monken. “Could it have been better? Of course. I never… Lamar and I never had an issue. I don't know where that comes from. John, I never saw Lamar and Coach Harbaugh not have a great relationship. I never saw that. I never saw Coach Harbaugh and any of our players not have a great relationship. Never. Not one time. So, any of that would be news to me. But I don't know how people feel.”

Several key reporters and NFL Insiders claimed that there was friction between Todd Monken and Lamar Jackson and that John Harbaugh served as a sort of buffer between the two. Speculation grew after some high-end sources reported that Harbaugh's refusal to fire Monken as OC and hire someone else is what led to Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti to fire the 63-year-old head coach.

But Monken's claim contradicts the previous reports completely. Additionally, ESPN's Adam Schefter also disputed the reports made about the Ravens' decision about Harbaugh. It's a messy situation that's been caused by contradicting reports, but more information in the coming months could come to light to clear things up about Harbaugh's firing.