Team USA is marching into the championship game of the 4 Nations Face-Off on Thursday after shining against Finland and Canada. While they've scored nine goals across two contests, the biggest strength for this American squad is their blue line and goaltending. Connor Hellebuyck is arguably the best netminder in the world right now and he's shown it in this tournament.

The Winnipeg Jets star has given up just two goals so far in this event and will get a rest on Monday against Sweden. Hellebuyck is already being talked about in the US goalie GOAT debate but given he's just 31, it remains a “crazy” conversation to him.

Via ESPN:

“It's definitely something I've always strived to be, but it is a little crazy hearing it because I am only 31,” Hellebuyck told ESPN. “I'm only halfway through my career. It's exciting that things are trending the way I've always wanted them to be. It's an honor to even be trying to answer a question like this, to be honest with you.”

Connor Hellebuyck leads the NHL in wins (34) and GAA (2.06). He's already a three-time All-Star and two-time Vezina Trophy winner and will likely win another in 2024-25. While he hasn't played for Team USA a ton in his career to this point, Hellebuyck is making a major impact in the 4 Nations.

He's made 47 saves and remains a huge reason the Americans will have an opportunity to win the event. Hellebuyck is being mentioned in the same breath as US greats like Jonathan Quick, Ryan Miller, Mike Richter, and Tim Thomas. Quick praised Hellebuyck and made it clear he's undoubtedly one of the best around:

“He's one of the best in the world right now,” Quick said. “One easy way to sum that up was that we played them maybe a month or two ago and we do scouting reports on every goalie we're playing. One of the things that kept coming up is: if he sees it, he's going to stop it.”

Nearly every netminder to win the Vezina three times or more is a Hall of Famer. Martin Brodeur, Dominik Hasek, the list goes on. Connor Hellebuyck is almost certainly going to take home the trophy again but for now, his focus is capturing the grand prize for Team USA. The GOAT debate can wait.