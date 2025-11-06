The Winnipeg Jets appear to be on the verge of securing a long-term contract extension with captain Adam Lowry.

The 32-year-old center made his season debut on Tuesday after missing the first four weeks recovering from offseason hip surgery, and TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported that discussions between the team and Lowry are progressing quickly. While a deal has not yet been finalized, Dreger described the negotiations as “getting closer.”

Lowry is in the final year of his current five-year, $16.25 million contract signed in 2021. Over his NHL career, all with Winnipeg, Lowry has played 776 games, scoring 121 goals and totaling 273 points.

Last season, he registered 16 goals and 18 assists in 73 games, helping the Jets capture the Presidents’ Trophy after a 116-point regular-season campaign. In his return game against the Los Angeles Kings, Lowry played 14:08 of ice time, though he did not record a point.

Although not primarily an offensive powerhouse, Lowry’s value lies in his defensive play, faceoff reliability, and adaptability, capable of serving in a shutdown role or contributing in the top six when needed. Since assuming the captaincy ahead of the 2023–24 season, Lowry has held the reins, serving as the backbone of the team’s leadership and cohesion.

With Kyle Connor already locked into a team-record $96 million contract through eight years, Winnipeg maintains significant salary cap flexibility. PuckPedia projects the Jets to have approximately $27.5 million in cap space for the 2026–27 season, enough to accommodate a new contract for Lowry and a long-term deal for restricted free agent Cole Perfetti while preserving room to adjust the roster. Lowry also holds a six-team no-trade clause, which could provide him leverage in negotiating terms.

Signing Lowry allows the Jets to buttress another fundamental building block of their roster, joining him with veterans Mark Scheifele, Gabriel Vilardi, Neal Pionk, Connor Hellebuyck, and Connor, each committed through at least 2030–31. After a decade-plus with the organization, Lowry’s extension would continue the Winnipeg strategy of retaining core veterans and maintaining stability within the franchise.