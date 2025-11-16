The Pittsburgh Steelers are battling the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, in a pivotal AFC North division game. Steelers tight end Darnell Washington made a savage play, stiff arming a Bengals defender.

The play came in the final minute of the first half of the game. Pittsburgh was nursing a one-point lead at the time. The play garnered some big reactions from NFL reporters, including Ari Meirov.

“Darnell Washington holy smokes!!” Meirov posted to X, formerly Twitter.

"Darnell Washington holy smokes!!" — Ari Meirov

Washington galloped on the massive pass play from Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. His heroics got him the nickname of “Darnell Squashington,” by NFL Network reporter Tom Pelissero. Following the stiff arm, Washington was able to keep pushing down the field.

It was one of two incredible plays Washington made on Sunday. He also tried hurdling Bengals defenders while attempting to convert a third-and-long attempt for Pittsburgh.

The Steelers are 5-4 on the season, heading into Sunday. Pittsburgh is playing a physical game with the Bengals, which is always expected when these squads meet.

Pittsburgh has had an up and down year. Despite adding several new faces including Rodgers, the team has struggled to score at times. Pittsburgh looks to put some distance between them and other AFC North teams on Sunday.

The Steelers are getting a lot of production from Washington. He has four receptions in the game at time of writing. Washington has caught one touchdown pass this season, which came against the Bengals on October 16. Pittsburgh lost that game, 33-31.

Cincinnati is 3-6 on the campaign.