It'll be a special moment for Winnipeg Jets' center Jonathan Toews returns to play against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night. The former Blackhawks captain led the franchise to three Stanley Cups before having to take years off with health issues, and it'll now be a full-circle moment at the United Center. Toews' return will be a nice moment for him and the fans, and he was already reflective about the journey back in speaking with The Athletic's Mark Lazerus.

“I've always been pretty confident that my game is in there,” he said. “I watch hockey and I can still see things that I did well, and things that I understood about the game — things that a lot of young players with tons of skill and tons of energy, flying all over the ice, still have to learn. I had confidence I could go in and contribute. But a little fear, a little doubt will creep in once in a while. In a way, it's a good motivating factor to keep you grounded.”

Toews' issues started after he developed long COVID. It caused fatigue and inflammation, and he traveled to India to undergo a healing and spiritual detox. The plan included a strict vegetarian diet, herbal tinctures, yoga, meditation, mud baths, and other traditional Ayurvedic practices.

Article Continues Below

It was important for Toews to get some closure on his NHL career and be able to return. Joining his hometown team and the organization he grew up cheering for was just a cherry on top of the whole experience. When Toews decided to return, he undoubtedly circled the date of his first game back at the United Center as a goal.

The former Blackhawks star is beginning to hit his stride, recording four points over the last five games. The Jets didn't expect Jonathan Toews to be his former self when they signed him, but his play of late is more than enough to justify bringing him in for a role as the third-line center.