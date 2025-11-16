The Minnesota Vikings suffered a 19-17 loss against the Chicago Bears on Sunday. Although it was a close game and the team managed to take a late lead, quarterback JJ McCarthy seemingly struggled throughout. In one moment, frustrations grew to a boiling point on the sideline, as wide receiver Justin Jefferson was seen slamming his helmet.

Immediately after a failed play, Jefferson waved his arms around in frustration before walking off the field. He then took his helmet off and slammed it down on a table. The 26-year-old wideout sat alone on the bench while the defense took the field.

#Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is losing patience. QB play has been rough. pic.twitter.com/j3Z03VcWui — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) November 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

JJ McCarthy ended the Week 11 matchup with 150 passing yards, one touchdown, and two interceptions while completing just 50.0% of his pass attempts. His lone score on the day was a touchdown pass to wide receiver Jordan Addison in the closing seconds of the contest, which initially gave the Vikings a late 17-16 lead. Unfortunately, the Bears had enough time to drive the field and record the game-winning field goal.

This is McCarthy's fifth contest this season, as he's missed several matchups due to injury. The Vikings have been forced to play Carson Wentz, while the second-year quarterback was ruled out for five games. This is essentially his rookie year, as JJ McCarthy missed the entire 2024-25 campaign due to a knee injury.

With the Vikings now owning a 4-6 record, the team finds itself well in last place of the NFC North. There is still time for this franchise to get back into playoff contention, but with JJ McCarthy seemingly struggling, that appears to be a tough task.