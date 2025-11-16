With their 16-13 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Washington Commanders have fallen to 3-8 on the season. Head coach Dan Quinn didn't mince his words after the loss.

The Commanders have dealt with plenty of hardship, namely Jayden Daniels' ongoing injury issues. However, this is still a Washington team that made the NFC Championship in 2024. Now entering their bye on a six-game losing streak, Quinn kept things brutally honest, via JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

“Guys are definitely hurting. They battled, and we had an opportunity to go win it, but we didn't get that done. I liked the energy going into the game, that felt right. Some goal line stops on defense definitely brought some energy. I liked seeing the big scramble from Marcus [Mariota].”

“I've talked about winning time moments and missed opportunities. That's what it felt like to me afterwards. Creating a takeaway on defense when you have a chance to go do that, or missed chances on a touchdown in the red zone. Missed kicks. Getting a chance to get a lead and not being able to close it out, that's the part that stings the most.”

The Commanders and Dolphins traded field goals throughout the first half with two apiece. Washington then found the back of the end zone on a 20-yard Deebo Samuel grab. But Miami countered with an Ollie Gordon one-yard run, sending the game into overtime.

On the first play of overtime, Marcus Mariota threw an interception. The Dolphins then responded with a 29-yard field goal, winning the game.

Mariota is of course filling in for Daniels. There is still no word on when he will return, as Quinn said he wouldn't have injury answers until after the bye, via Finlay.

The Commanders are going to need to find some answers in the midst of their losing streak. Still, the Dolphins loss will continue to sting for Quinn and company.