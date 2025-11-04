The Winnipeg Jets have started their 2025-26 NHL campaign 9-3 and are just a point back of the top spot in league standings — and that's all been without the services of captain Adam Lowry. The veteran forward will rejoin the lineup for the first time this season on Tuesday night against the Kings in Los Angeles, the team announced.

“I feel really good,” Lowry said ahead of the contest, per NHL.com's Darrin Bauming. “I'm looking forward to being back out there. It feels like Christmas morning. I'm looking forward to it. You never want to start the season not playing, but the group's done a great job, and they've been playing great. Hopefully go in and don't disrupt things too much.”

Lowry underwent hip surgery shortly after the Jets were defeated by the Dallas Stars in Round 2 of the Stanley Cup Playoffs at the end of May. He was expected to miss 5-6 months, and sat out the first 12 games of Winnipeg's regular-season.

“This was kind of the target,” the captain continued. “Obviously, I would have loved to be back a little sooner, but when they gave me the timeframe and what the recovery process would look like, sitting down, talking with the medical staff, talking with Dr. Kelly in New York and talking with (Jets coach Scott Arniel), I think it just made the most sense.

“The team's been playing great. It makes it a little easier to sit out and watch and see them having success on the ice. I'm just looking forward to coming in and contributing any way I can.”

Jets off to another terrific start in 2025-26

Although the Jets haven't been quite as potent as the start of 2024-25 — when the team won 15 of its first 16 games — they're again looking like challengers for the President's Trophy.

Article Continues Below

Winnipeg earned that distinction for the first time in franchise history last season after putting together a 56-win, 116-point showing. This time around, Scott Arniel's club boasts the best points percentage (.750) in the NHL through the first month of the campaign.

Getting Lowry back in the lineup should only make the roster more potent as it looks to continue rolling following three consecutive wins. The 32-year-old is fresh off an excellent campaign where he set a career high in goals with 16, while managing 34 points and a plus-18 rating in 73 games.

He was skating on the third line during the team's most recent practice, flanked by a couple fellow veterans in Tanner Pearson and Nino Niederreiter.

“We've played a lot together the last few years, so it's definitely great having him out there,” Niederreiter said, per Bauming. “Even just for a presence with the team, I think is a big, big key for us, obviously, our captain, our leader.

“He's a great player. He's very competitive, and he's great to have in the locker room and on the ice, and you've got to make sure he comes in and he wants to make sure he takes charge. So, I think everybody's looking forward to having him back.”

Lowry shouldn't take too long to get acclimated as he looks to help the Jets win a fourth straight game. Puck is set to drop between the Jets and Kings just past 10:30 p.m. ET from Crypto.com Arena.