Jonathan Toews has made a return to the NHL this year and he hopes to become a key player for the Winnipeg Jets as they make a run at the elusive Stanley Cup.

Toews had been out of hockey for more than two years due to significant health concerns before he decided that he wanted to play again. After a brilliant career with the Chicago Blackhawks, he signed with his hometown Jets.

The Jets host the Blackhawks Thursday night and it marks his first time playing against Chicago in his career. Toews played with the Blackhawks from 2007-08 through 2019-20 when he stepped away for the first time. He came back to the Blackhawks for two more seasons from 2021-22 and 2022-23 before he left to take care of his health.

Toews was the No. 3 draft choice overall in 2006 for the Blackhawks and he was a four-time All-Star. He served as the team's captain throughout the majority of his tenure in Chicago and he partnered with Patrick Kane in leading the team to Stanley Cup championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

His most productive offensive season came in 2018-19 when he scored 35 goals and 46 assists, but it was his all-around ability and clutch performances that made him something of a legend with the Blackhawks. Toews has scored 2 goals and 3 assists in his first 10 games with the Jets.

Toews reflects on his time with the Blackhawks organization

Prior to Thursday night's game, Toews met with the media and discussed his fondness and gratitude for being part of a team that rose to a championship level.

“It meant so much to me to grow up with this team and show that we could play our best hockey when it mattered most,” Toews said. “We were able to reach a level that every team wants to be at and I am so grateful to have been a part of that. The team and the fans that supported us are something that will always be a part of me and what I carry around inside.”