When Justin Verlander signed with the San Francisco Giants this past offseason, the idea was that Verlander would have a bounce-back season. Even at age 42, the right-hander still has the juice to perform at a high level. While summer is at its hottest, so is Verlander.

The three-time CY Young winner is coming off his toughest season as a pro. His 5.48 ERA was the worst of his career, except for his two starts 20 years ago in 2005. His current 4.23 ERA with the Giants is on pace to be his fourth-worst; however, it has improved significantly as of late.

Over Verlander's last five starts, he is looking like his old self. Jon Morosi believes Verlander could pitch one more season in what could potentially be a farewell tour for the future Hall of Famer.

The right-hander tossed seven scoreless innings against the Tampa Bay Rays in his last outing, allowing just two hits. Verlander struck out eight hitters, which was the second-most of the season. He K'd up nine against the Cincinnati Reds in his second start of the campaign.

The start before the one against the Rays did not go well. He allowed five runs to the Washington Nationals. However, Verlander allowed just one run in the three starts prior, reaching 15.0 innings. He earned his first win in a Giants uniform against the Atlanta Braves on July 23 when he pitched five scoreless innings. It only took 17 starts, but the right-hander won't go winless this season.

Verlander will pitch in under an hour against the San Diego Padres. This will be the first time he has faced the Friars since 2023, and it will be only the fourth career outing against San Diego. According to StatMuse, Verlander has only faced the Padres as the away pitcher, and this will be his fourth career start at Petco Park. He will look to continue his hot streak against a tough Padres squad.