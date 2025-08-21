Life is still good in the Lone Star State as the Dallas Stars hope to take the next step. After the Stars lost to the Edmonton Oilers, there is optimism that they can finally take the next step. While most hockey fans know about the established stars on this roster, there is a lot of the Stars' young talent to look at. Three Stars breakout candidates could help give the team the final push it needs in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Dallas currently has +490 odds to win the Stanley Cup, according to FanDuel. Although many see them as a major threat in the Western Conference, there is a lot of work to do. Notably, the team needs its young talent to emerge. Mikko Rantanen, Jason Robertson, Matt Duchene, and Wyatt Johnston are all incredibly talented. However, they need help.

With the salary cap tighter than ever, and Jamie Benn and Tyler Seguin both getting older, the Stars' young talent must show what they can do this season. Ultimately, it's time to shine. These three players can become Stars breakout candidates in the 2025-26 NHL season.

Thomas Harley is the best Stars young talent on the roster

Thomas Harley had a solid fourth season, tallying 16 goals and 34 assists. Amazingly, he has tallied at least 47 points in two consecutive seasons. The expectations are higher in the 2025-26 NHL season, as he continues to make progress on the second pairing and the second power play.

Harley eliminated the Winnipeg Jets in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs, showing a little of what he was capable of. Now, there is a good chance he can take the next step in his development. With Miro Heiskanen taking care of the top pairing and the top power play, Harley has some time to evolve. Eventually, he will likely move up to the top pairing or even the top power play.

Harley has all the tools of a top defenseman. Now, he has a chance to become one of the best Stars breakout players and truly take his game to the next level. The hockey world saw firsthand what Harley could do in a playoff game. Remarkably, this could only be the beginning of an elite career for Harley.

Mavrik Bourque can emerge in the 2025-26 NHL season

Mavrik Bourque is in the final season of his contract. Although he is not one of the main Stars trade candidates, there is a chance the team could ship him out to get some value. However, there is also a chance he can evolve and earn a new contract.

Bourque had 11 goals and 14 assists last season while playing on the third line. Currently, he expects to play on the third line again, teaming up with Johnston and Sam Steele. It's now or never for Bourque as he enters his second full season, and the team figures out whether there is a future for him.

The good news is that he benefits from playing with Johnston. With Johnston improving and becoming one of the better players on the team, Bourque can benefit from this and truly have a breakout season. After scoring 25 points last season, Bourque can become one of the Stars' breakout candidates this season if he can make some tweaks in his game and learn a few new tricks.

Nils Lundkvist can take the next step

Out of all the Stars' young talent, Nils Lundkvist fits the bill the most out of any player. Lundkvist is 25 years old and hoping to salvage his career. The Stars signed him to a one-year contract and believe he can do well for them.

His offensive instincts have helped him well while playing on the third pairing. Overall, he is great in transition and is capable of joining the rush well. Lundkvist has flashed a lot of potential over the last couple of seasons and can definitely break out for the Stars. Although he only managed five assists over 39 games, he displayed some good tendencies that don't always show up in the box score.

The one weakness with Lundkvist is consistency. Unfortunately, his defense has faltered at times, and it has hindered him. Regardless, his offensive talent and mobility make him a good candidate to break through. With the Stars having a new coaching staff, the third-pairing defenseman could thrive under new guidance and leadership.

The 2025-26 NHL season gives Lundkvist a new lease on life and a chance to show his true potential. With exceptional talent around him, Lundkvist can benefit from this and enhance his own play. With enough persistence and adjustments, he could become a permanent member of this blueline.