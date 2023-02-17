After losing his “Loser Leaves Japan” match to Hikuleo at New Japan Pro Wrestling’s New Beginning in Osaka, Jay White finds himself one of the hottest would-be free agents in all of professional wrestling. AEW clearly has a horse in the game, as “Switchblade” wrestled one heck of a match at Forbidden Door in his four-way IWGP Title defense against Kazuchika Okada, Adam Cole, and “Hangman” Adam Page, as does WWE, who reportedly have been into the leader of Bullet Club for quite some time, and if “King Switch” somehow decided to take his talents to Impact, it would be the biggest signing since the company was called TNA.

Speaking with Justin Barasso on this very topic, White acknowledged the interest he has around the professional world, especially in the United States, before putting over the man who punched his ticket out of town.

“So much is possible. Impact, AEW, WWE—we’ll see,” White said. “I’m at peace with it. I don’t know if there is much more I could have done. I don’t feel like I left a bunch of boxes unchecked. I’ve been living it, so it can be hard to appreciate it in the moment, but as I move on, I’ve started to look back at the weight some of it holds. As time goes on, I hope people appreciate it even more. To me, I was doing what I was meant to be doing. Now I’m looking at what’s next,” he said. “I can’t go back to Japan, but there is nothing that says I can’t compete at the shows in the United States. Hikuleo was everything I always knew he was. I’ve always believed in him. I’m proud of him, and his moment came against me, so now we’re tied to each other forever.”

Are White’s days with NJPW more or less done? Probably so; AEW and WWE can pay the New Zealand-born star far more money and afford him far more mainstream opportunities than New Japan can at this stage of his career and moving forward. Still, before White says au revoir to the “King of Sports,” he has some business to attend to, as his match at Battle in the Valley with Eddie Kingston has a new stipulation that could effectively cross one promotion off his proverbial free agent list with a 1-2-3 from the referee.

Jay White vs. Eddie Kingston has a historic stipulation.

While Kingston should be preparing for some sort of a blow-off match with the House of Black following his mini-feud with Malakai Black over his and Ortiz’s proverbial souls, the “Mad King” instead finds himself with an opportunity to add his name to professional wrestling history by being the man who retires – at least for now – “King Switch” from NJPW. That’s right, Kingston’s match against his long-time NJPW Strong opponent has been officially sanctioned a “Loser Leaves NJPW” match, with the losing performer no longer allowed to keep working matches for the promotion.

When asked about the prospects of wrestling Kingston under such a unique stip, White told Gamespot that, like Eddie, he knows a thing or two about having a screw loose.

“I think I’ve shown that a few times in my career that I can have a screw loose or two and some things have pushed me over the edge,” White said. “The problem with a hot head like Eddie, it’s very easy for him to overheat and that’s when you can capitalize on his mistakes,” White says. “Nobody capitalizes on mistakes like ‘Switchblade’ Jay White.”

“Can’t focus on what’s going on in Japan that’s in the past now, so there’s a lot to focus on now in New Japan Strong, and who is the lucky one that gets my attention first? It’s the ‘Mad King’ himself, Eddie Kingston. He’s going to be very lucky to finally receive his moment in the spotlight with the catalyst of professional wrestling. I only hope how much Eddie appreciates that moment and realizes how grateful he needs to be and I hope he’ll thank me.”

This interaction grew more contentious on Wrestling Observer Radio, where both White and Kingston called in and let the other have it during their impromptu shared interview.

“How about we just finish it?” Kingston said to white. “If I beat that a**, which I will, if I beat a former IWGP Champion, and you’re supposedly putting me on the map, right? How about you never wrestle for New Japan again? When I beat you, you never wrestle for New Japan again.”

“I see what you’re putting out and you know Eddie, I don’t have much else left to lose other than that,” White said. “I’m all about making the stakes higher because nobody performs under pressure like myself. So, you know what, Eddie? That sounds just great to me but I’m going to need you to put up something as well. So, how about I’ll agree to that if you, Eddie, you agree to do the same. When I beat you, teach you your lesson and give you your moment, you can never compete in a New Japan ring or against or with any New Japan talent ever again.”

“And how about we put in a little fine print in that? You can do that on one condition, you have to come and get permisson from me.”

This clearly rilled up Kingston further, who fired back in a major way.

“It’s a deal,” Kingston said. “Let’s do it, dog, I got no fear. And let me tell you something, though, when you’re done with New Japan, don’t come to AEW. I’m telling you that right now cause you’re not one of the favorites, you’re not one of the pillars, so that means you’re going to be stuck with me and I’m going to beat that a** there too, so do not come to AEW.”

Unfortunately for Kingston, if White does lose their match, there’s a very strong chance he ends up in AEW, which is bad news for the “Mad King,” but great news for the fans at home.