After weeks of speculation, the Atlanta clash between Florida A&M and Mississippi Valley State has been confirmed. The game between the two SWAC contenders will be hosted by the 100 Black Men of DeKalb County, Georgia Football Classic LLC, and Discover DeKalb and called the Georgia Football Classic.

“The Georgia Football Classic will be one of metro Atlanta’s most highly-anticipated events, providing

opportunities for everyone to enjoy the traditions and excitement surrounding the football game,” 100 Black Men of DeKalb County president Troy Vincent said in a statement released by Georgia Football Classic, LLC. “This event brings our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of metro Atlanta and its rich HBCU culture.”

The speculation over whether the event would actually be in Atlanta was due to the event not being listed on the Mercedes-Benz Stadium's event calendar. On August 12th, Florida A&M alumnus and HBCU Gameday reporter Vaughn Wilson published an article detailing several other areas of concern.

According to Wilson, there was a lack of clarity regarding ticket sales for the game. Mississippi Valley State's ticket office was unable to provide certain details, and even Florida A&M's athletic department, lacking information themselves, was told to refer to Mississippi Valley State as the home team.

“However, when fans began calling the MVSU ticket office, they were met with uncertainty. A representative said details about the event were still ‘forthcoming.' Further questions revealed that the department had no knowledge of the specifics for the proposed Atlanta game,” Wilson said.

Now that the game is confirmed to be in Atlanta, it sets the stage for one of the more intriguing matchups of the year. In 2024, Mississippi Valley State pulled off a historic upset against Florida A&M last season. The Delta Devils beat the Rattlers 24-21, ending their 23-game home winning streak that dated back to 2018. This win was particularly stunning, as Mississippi Valley State had not won a game in over a year leading into the contest, and it was their first-ever victory against the Rattlers.

The game is set to be hosted at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, with the time of the game to be announced later.