MyGM returns to NBA 2K26, with new improvements to make the General Manager experience better than ever. With 30 unique team storylines, MyGM offers a different challenge for every team you're with. Furthermore, the developer improved many returning features, such as the MyGM Building, as well as add a new Legacy menu. Without further ado, let's take a look at everything new in MyGM in NBA 2K26.

MyGM came back in last year in NBA 2K25. This year, the developers are improving the mode in a number of ways:

Firstly, Visual Concepts added 30 unique team storylines inspired by real narratives. Along with that are 98 total conversations which will immerse you into the GM experience.

NBA 2K26 MyGM begins during the 2025 offseason and after the NBA Draft Lottery/Finals. Based on your team of choice, you'll take on a different challenge. Some examples include:

Chicago Bulls rebuild & draft pick acquisition

Build Golden State Warriors' Future (Or win the Finals with Steph Curry)

Help Mavericks' Rookie Cooper Flagg become a star

Overall, these goals make each team experience feel unique.

Along with these new storylines comes new and returning features full of improvements:

The MyGM Building returns, with new tasks, and even a chance to shoot the ball while in your suit and tie. Work with your staff members to help build and maintain a dynasty.

NBA 2K26 MyGM also features a new GM Legacy menu. Overall, it helps you track objective and successes recorded in save. From the number of champions to your MVP, you'll see a wide variety of accomplishments. Along the way, you'll be able to unlock new clothing to wear during your experience.

Furthermore, players can now play an Unranked MyGM run. This allows you to edit players, import custom rosters/draft classes, and adjust sliders. Out of everything revealed, this is perhaps the most exciting feature as it gives players more control than ever.

That wraps up everything involving NBA 2K26 MyGM mode. We can't wait to dive in to all these new improvements.

In other news, Visual Concepts has been releasing a ton of new information. From player ratings to MyNBA, to MyCAREER. there's no shortage of 2K26 content out there. Last week, the developers revealed even more information on modes like MyTEAM.

